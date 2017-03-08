House approves bill defining anti-Sem...

House approves bill defining anti-Semitism at colleges

The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill defining anti-Semitism for colleges after its main sponsor asked his colleagues to "send a strong message that South Carolina opposes bigotry." GOP Rep. Alan Clemmons of Myrtle Beach said he hopes the bill approved 103-3 Thursday will help stem the tide of vandalism and threats on college campuses driven by hatred of Jews.

