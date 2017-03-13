Horry County to Myrtle Beach: Let us park along the Golden Mile

A week after Horry County backed off of suing Myrtle Beach for its paid beach parking, county council chairman Mark Lazarus asked Myrtle Beach to expand where visitors can park with a non-resident pass. "If we want to talk about fair and equitable," Lazarus said, "this $100 pass should be good for any metered parking space within the city limits of Myrtle Beach."

