Horry County mulls legal action against Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach over parking rules
Parking restrictions will charge up to $10 a day for parking in select areas along numbered Avenues in Myrtle Beach. County leaders on Tuesday told the county attorney to research whether the county has standing to request a temporary restraining order that would bar Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach and from charging increased parking fees to county residents who don't live in those municipalities.
Read more at WMBF.
