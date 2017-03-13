Hearing delayed again for attorney fa...

Hearing delayed again for attorney facing 167 charges over campaign contributions

9 hrs ago

Myrtle Beach attorney Robert "Shep" Guyton will face 167 charges of ethics violations sometime after April 1, when new members will be seated on the S.C. State Ethics Commission. Michael Burchstead, general counsel for the commission, said in an email Monday that there was discussion of rescheduling Guyton's hearing for March but no firm date was ever set.

Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Myrtle Beach, SC

