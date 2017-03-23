He flashed a gun outside the mall, an...

He flashed a gun outside the mall, and she turned over her cash, report says

A 19-year-old woman told Myrtle Beach police she was robbed of nearly $500 at gunpoint while exiting the Coastal Grand Mall food court Thursday night, according to a police report. Myrtle Beach officers were called about 7 p.m. to a nearby restaurant where the victim reported the incident.

