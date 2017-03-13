Great white shark Hilton pinged around Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, SC A great white shark tagged off Hilton Head earlier this month has been spending the past few days off the Grand Strand's shores. According to the Global Shark Tracker operated by OCEARCH, Hilton, a 12-foot great white weighing more than 1,300 pounds, pinged off the Myrtle Beach coast Thursday morning at 7:44 a.m. Hilton has been pinging in the area since March 9, according to OCEARCH.
