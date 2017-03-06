Four people arrested in Myrtle Beach ...

Four people arrested in Myrtle Beach prostitution sting

Top left: Arturo Martinez-Hernandez, top right: James Robert Greeson Jr. , bottom left: Lauren Nicole Pigg, bottom right: Calvin Jerome Goings MYRTLE BEACH, SC Three men and one woman are facing prostitution charges after police performed an undercover operation in Myrtle Beach Sunday, according to a police report. Arturo Martinez-Hernandez pulled into the parking lot of 1500 South Ocean Drive and made a deal with an officer for sexual favors in exchange for money, the report states.

