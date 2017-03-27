Four Myrtle Beach residents appear in federal court on oxycodone distribution charges

COLUMBIA, SC Four Myrtle Beach residents appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Florence following their arrest this week for alleged distribution of oxycodone. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Dennis Heilman, Jeffrey Heilman, Joyce Hendricks and Becky Hendricks are all charged in an indictment with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute oxycodone.

