Former players sue Myrtle Beach indoor football team, league after...

Two former football players are suing the Myrtle Beach Freedom indoor football team and the American Indoor Football League after suffering career-ending knee injuries while playing at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center last year. According to court documents filed March 15 in the Court of Common Pleas for the 15th Judicial Circuit, Christopher Smith and David Toussaint are seeking damages against both the Freedom and the AIF.

