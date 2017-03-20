Former mayor of Travelers Rest passes away after heart attack
The City of Travelers Rest announced Roy Reynolds, who served as mayor during a transitional time in the city's history, has passed away. According to the City, Reynolds died of a heart attack in Myrtle Beach when he was on a golf getaway.
