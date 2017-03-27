Five Horry County men indicted by federal grand jury for illegal re-entry into U.S.
HORRY COUNTY, SC A federal grand jury has indicted five Horry County men for illegally re-entering the United States. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina, Eloy Altamirano-Diaz, 36, and Edgar Benjamin Lopez-Morales, 28, both of Myrtle Beach, were each charged in a one-count indictment with illegal re-entry into the U.S. after being previously deported.
