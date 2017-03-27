Fire destroys condo. Sends two victims to the hospital.
A fire destroyed a Myrtle Beach home and sent two people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries early Monday morning. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called to the residential structure fire at 4106 Fairway Lakes Drive at 5:40 a.m. Monday, said MBFD Lt.
