Fight leads to gunfire at the Circle K

Fight leads to gunfire at the Circle K

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Police were called to the 1101 N. Kings Highway convenience store at 9:15 p.m. for a report of "shots fired." "The preliminary investigation has revealed that two groups of people were engaged in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the store," said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Drowns in Myrtle Beach Pool (Jun '07) 7 min Beachlover55 11
News The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver... 29 min Beachlover55 1
Springmaid pier 33 min Beachlover55 2
Miss the old beach 46 min Beachlover55 1
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) 4 hr Jerry in Carolina... 35
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) 18 hr Anonymous 31
gay teens (Jun '13) Sat Yuinn 46
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,879 • Total comments across all topics: 279,501,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC