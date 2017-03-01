Federal Grand Jury indicts Conway resident suspected of planning attack 'in the spirit of Dylan R...
U.S. District Attorney for South Carolina Beth Drake announced the federal indictment of Conway resident Benjamin McDowell on Thursday. He appeared before a Federal Grand Jury in Florence on Feb. 28. McDowell has been charged with one count of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
