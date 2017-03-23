FBI wraps up latest Drexel-related investigation
The site of a three day Federal Bureau of Investigation search of a wooded area off Foxfire Court and Diamond Lane in Georgetown County. Don Woods, Supervisory Agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation would not say what the FBI discovered in the last three days investigating the disappearance of the Brittanee Drexel in the Georgetown area, but he did say that the "investigation was advanced" by their efforts.
