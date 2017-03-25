FBI: New Search for Brittanee Drexel's Remains Continues in South Carolina
Myrtle Beach Police say officers from their department along with sheriff's deputies and the FBI began searching for Drexel's remains Friday in an area around Georgetown, South Carolina. Rochester native Drexel was 17 when she was last seen leaving the Bluewater Hotel in Myrtle Beach during a Spring Break trip in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|33
|Loris
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver...
|Thu
|kellyherself
|4
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|Mar 21
|Criminal
|5
|Best Seafood Buffet
|Mar 20
|BigFish44
|1
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|Mar 17
|Dustydawgs
|17
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|Mar 16
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC