FBI closer to arrests in Brittanee Drexel case following three-day search in Georgetown
The FBI has concluded a three-day search in Georgetown County for information in the Brittanee Drexel case and says it is advancing the case. AP Photo/Myrtle Beach Police Department Federal agents and local authorities began their search here on Friday morning, concentrating on a wooded area and open field off of Foxfire Court, just outside of Georgetown city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09)
|21 hr
|Badboyfromolddays
|77
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|33
|Loris
|Sat
|Anonymous
|3
|The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver...
|Mar 23
|kellyherself
|4
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|Mar 21
|Criminal
|5
|Best Seafood Buffet
|Mar 20
|BigFish44
|1
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|Mar 17
|Dustydawgs
|17
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC