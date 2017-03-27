Duke Energy reporting more than 1,000 outages in Spartanburg County
The outages were first reported just after noon in an area along Business 85 at I-85 and US 221. A new shark exhibit is coming to Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach in May. The exhibit will feature blacktip and whitetip sharks, and will be located where the Caribbean lobster exhibit currently resides, representatives with the aquarium said.
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Marlon Perkins
|34
|So SLOW here
|Thu
|tell me about it
|2
|Pop Ups On This Site
|Mar 27
|Badboyfromolddays
|1
|Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|Badboyfromolddays
|78
|Loris
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|3
|The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver...
|Mar 23
|kellyherself
|4
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|Mar 21
|Criminal
|5
