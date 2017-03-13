Drive-by shooting investigation leads to arrest
A man wanted for a reported drive-by shooting Jan. 13 at a 27th Avenue North apartment complex was arrested last week. Myrtle Beach police arrested 32-year-old Nelson Haziel Gonzalez of Green Sea, charging him with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
