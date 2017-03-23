Drexel family 'anxiously awaiting word' on possible search for missing teen
An attorney for the family of a missing teenager who disappeared in 2009 in Myrtle Beach says he was told the FBI was conducting a search in Georgetown County. Brittanee Drexel, from Rochester, New York, vanished during spring break in April 2009.
