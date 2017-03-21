Dozier presented award

Williamsburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Director Faye Dozier was recently presented The Debbie Burton "Making a Difference Award" Photo Provided Williamsburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Director Faye Dozier was recently presented The Debbie Burton "Making a Difference Award" Photo Provided Williamsburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Director Faye Dozier was recently presented The Debbie Burton "Making a Difference Award" during the South Carolina Human Service Providers Association 16th Annual Conference held in Myrtle Beach.

