Dozier presented award
Williamsburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Director Faye Dozier was recently presented The Debbie Burton "Making a Difference Award" Photo Provided Williamsburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Director Faye Dozier was recently presented The Debbie Burton "Making a Difference Award" Photo Provided Williamsburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Director Faye Dozier was recently presented The Debbie Burton "Making a Difference Award" during the South Carolina Human Service Providers Association 16th Annual Conference held in Myrtle Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|Criminal
|5
|Best Seafood Buffet
|Mon
|BigFish44
|1
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|Mar 17
|Dustydawgs
|17
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|Mar 16
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Mar 14
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 14
|Jim
|32
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC