Doing the math: How Horry County School Board's big payday could backfire
When the Horry County School Board voted to give itself a 66 percent pay raise this month, Sharon Pollard went to war. "What we're getting out of the money that we're spending on education is disgraceful," said Pollard, a retiree who moved recently to Longs near the North Carolina border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|Badboyfromolddays
|77
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|20 hr
|Anonymous
|33
|Loris
|20 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver...
|Thu
|kellyherself
|4
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|Mar 21
|Criminal
|5
|Best Seafood Buffet
|Mar 20
|BigFish44
|1
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|Mar 17
|Dustydawgs
|17
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC