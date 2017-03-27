Discarded gloves and a red Nike shoe ...

Discarded gloves and a red Nike shoe led police to car burglars

Vigilant bystanders, gloves and a red Nike shoe helped police track down three guys seen breaking into cars at a Myrtle Beach resort late Monday night. Police responded to the Island Vista Resort around 11:30 p.m. and met a man, who reported his black Honda Civic had been broken into.

