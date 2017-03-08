Costs may see open public records leg...

Costs may see open public records legislation stall in South Carolina Legislature, again

Read more: Post and Courier

A law that would make it easier for journalists and members of the public to challenge local and state officials to obtain public documents might stall in the South Carolina Legislature, yet again. The legislation , a version of which made it to the Senate floor last year, would create a cheaper and quicker avenue for citizens to challenge rulings that block people from gaining access to public information.

