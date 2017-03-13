Coastal North Town Center in North Myrtle Beach enters into final phase of construction
The Coastal North Town Center shopping center in North Myrtle Beach has entered into the final stage of construction with the expansion of 11 to 12 new storefronts. According to the developer of the site, Phil Wilson of Reality Link, stores and restaurants expected to open in the center include Panera Bread, HomeGoods, Burlington Coat Factory, Burkes and West Marine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|15 hr
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Mar 14
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 14
|Jim
|32
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|7
|Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|3
|Piers
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|2
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC