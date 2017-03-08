Coast RTA opens new transfer center i...

Coast RTA opens new transfer center in Myrtle Beach

17 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Coast RTA's new Myrtle Beach Ivory Wilson Transfer Center is scheduled for a grand opening and rededication ceremony on Tuesday, March 14 at 11:30 a.m. The newly renovated building will serve as the main hub of Coast RTA's transfers along its fixed routes. In the past the bus service used several bus shelters as transfer centers.

