Childrena s author shares lessons/morals through rhyming animal adventure stories
Jimmy the Giraffe, Bobo the Mouse, Ricky the Rabbit, Terry the Turtle, Freddie the Fish and a host of animals rescued from various perils or simply ready for a peaceful retirement live at Rescue Ranch, an imaginary farm created in the mind of local children's book author Mark Albini. With a dream to see his books featured as a children's program, Mark Albini has self-published three of the 16 rhyming animal adventure books he has written to date all with a setting at the fictional Rescue Ranch.
