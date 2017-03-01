Childrena s author shares lessons/morals through rhyming animal adventure stories

Jimmy the Giraffe, Bobo the Mouse, Ricky the Rabbit, Terry the Turtle, Freddie the Fish and a host of animals rescued from various perils or simply ready for a peaceful retirement live at Rescue Ranch, an imaginary farm created in the mind of local children's book author Mark Albini. With a dream to see his books featured as a children's program, Mark Albini has self-published three of the 16 rhyming animal adventure books he has written to date all with a setting at the fictional Rescue Ranch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.