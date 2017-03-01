Childrena s author shares lessons/mor...

Childrena s author shares lessons/morals through rhyming animal adventure stories

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Jimmy the Giraffe, Bobo the Mouse, Ricky the Rabbit, Terry the Turtle, Freddie the Fish and a host of animals rescued from various perils or simply ready for a peaceful retirement live at Rescue Ranch, an imaginary farm created in the mind of local children's book author Mark Albini. With a dream to see his books featured as a children's program, Mark Albini has self-published three of the 16 rhyming animal adventure books he has written to date all with a setting at the fictional Rescue Ranch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Springmaid pier Feb 28 Melvin 1
Phentermine Feb 26 Anonymous 2
easy girls (May '10) Feb 26 Tsoyster33 28
Gangstalked Feb 23 Observer 1
Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13) Feb 22 Seal52 16
News Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15) Feb 18 Demon Dog 2
Who is at fault Feb 16 No Sense in this 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC