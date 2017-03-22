Carolina Country Music Festival to re...

Carolina Country Music Festival to receive thousands in tax dollars

11 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The Carolina Country Music Festival could once again receive a sizeable chunk of accommodations tax funding from the city of Myrtle Beach, despite some council members' hesitance to fund an event that's already receiving thousands of dollars worth of city resources for free. In city council's budget retreat Wednesday, council members settled on a $75,000 grant to the event's organizers, who requested $100,000.

