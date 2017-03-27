Boil advisory issued for Elloree water customers

Joe and Dan are headed to Arizona to cover the Gamecock's historic Final Four game against Gonzaga on Saturday! Tune in to WMBF News all day Friday and Saturday as WMBF Sports Director Joe Murano and WMBF Sports Reporter Dan Fanning bring you live coverage from Phoenix! Joe and Dan are headed to Arizona to cover the Gamecock's historic Final Four game against Gonzaga on Saturday! Tune in to WMBF News all day Friday and Saturday as WMBF Sports Director Joe Murano and WMBF Sports Reporter Dan Fanning bring you live coverage from Phoenix! A man and a woman broke $100 worth of glasses and plates after being improperly charged $22 on a $17 bill at Hooters Wednesday, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.