Aspen Dental offering free dental care to veterans in Myrtle Beach Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC A mobile dental office will be providing free dental care to local veterans Thursday at TicketReturn.com Field at the Pelicans Ballpark. Aspen Dental's Mouth Mobile will be at the field, located at 1251 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing free dental care to veterans, in partnership with the Eastern Carolina Homelessness Organization, according to a news release from the company.

