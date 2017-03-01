Another large development could be coming to Myrtle Beacha s shore

Five years after its last demolition, the site of the former Chesterfield Inn in Myrtle Beach is headed toward another one. Joshua Laniado, the new owner, said the property that currently holds the closed Shark Attack Adventure Golf at 700 N. Ocean Blvd. could eventually be home to a mixed-use building that could total 80,000-square-feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.