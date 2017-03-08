ALDI, the discount grocery store, opening first Grand Strand locations this spring
The North Myrtle Beach store, located at 244 Highway 17 N., is scheduled to open March 23. The Surfside Beach store, located at 2625 Beaver Run Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, does not have an opening date, but is projected to open in late April. There is not an opening date for the ALDI's store at Highway 501 and Wild Wind Boulevard at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|7
|Dead beat dad- SC won't enforce ! (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Pam
|44
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Mar 8
|SickDude
|20
|ICE Spotted In North MB
|Mar 6
|Totally
|1
|Short Skirts
|Mar 4
|Sexaddict55
|5
|Springmaid pier
|Feb 28
|Melvin
|1
|Phentermine
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC