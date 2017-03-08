ALDI, the discount grocery store, opening first Grand Strand locations this spring

The North Myrtle Beach store, located at 244 Highway 17 N., is scheduled to open March 23. The Surfside Beach store, located at 2625 Beaver Run Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, does not have an opening date, but is projected to open in late April. There is not an opening date for the ALDI's store at Highway 501 and Wild Wind Boulevard at this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.