A broken taillight leads to drugs under a cop car seat in Horry County, police say
Two men and one woman were arrested Monday after Horry County officers said drugs were discovered in the vehicle they were traveling in, according to a police report. Ashley Dylan Rodeheaver, 35, of Conway is charged with giving false information to law enforcement, driving under suspension, being a fugitive and possessing less than one gram of ice, crank, or crack cocaine, jail records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Springmaid pier
|Tue
|Melvin
|1
|Phentermine
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|2
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 26
|Tsoyster33
|28
|Gangstalked
|Feb 23
|Observer
|1
|Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Seal52
|16
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC