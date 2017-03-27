3 more acts announced for CCMF's Thursday kick-off concert
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Trent Tomlinson, Walker McGuire, and Darrell Harwood have been added to the line-up for the Carolina Country Music Fest's Thursday night Kick-Off concert. CCMF organizers announced the addition on these three acts Friday morning on social media.
