10 Things to Know for Thursday
There are 2 comments on the News Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled 10 Things to Know for Thursday. In it, News Times reports that:
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, as the GOP works on its long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
403
Location hidden
|
#1 54 min ago
US News and World Report, or better known as the arm of the MSM. I wonder why they have not written a story about the FBI finding out that Trump's server did have surveillance on it and that Trump was right. Obama did illegally put wires on Trump before the election.
|
United States
|
#2 41 min ago
The corruption we are experiencing is like a monster. Have you ever tried to go above the powerful leaders of any organization, school, police, social services. They just grow a new head, but the body of POWER is still there.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead beat dad- SC won't enforce ! (Sep '06)
|8 hr
|Pam
|44
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|20 hr
|SickDude
|20
|ICE Spotted In North MB
|Mar 6
|Totally
|1
|Short Skirts
|Mar 4
|Sexaddict55
|5
|Springmaid pier
|Feb 28
|Melvin
|1
|Phentermine
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|2
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 26
|Tsoyster33
|28
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC