With Dave and Buster's, Columbia Gets the Barcade It Was Looking For
What am I saying? Of course you've heard. There was an unusual amount of anticipation and commotion leading up to the Feb. 13 opening of the new 30,000-square-foot restaurant/bar/arcade/loud place at Columbiana Centre, just off Harbison Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Wed
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 12
|Marla
|3
|people from ohio
|Feb 12
|Marla
|10
|TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Bea...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|1
|Musician
|Feb 9
|larrydale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC