White Supremacist Who Ranted About Jews Busted For Plotting 'Dylann Roof'-Style Shooting
A South Carolina man who ranted against Jews was arrested for buying a gun for a shooting "in the spirit of" a white supremacist who killed nine at a black church, according to a federal complaint. Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, a former convict with connections to white supremacists, was arrested Wednesday after he bought a handgun from an undercover FBI agent, the New York Daily News reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is at fault
|2 hr
|No Sense in this
|1
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Wed
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 12
|Marla
|3
|people from ohio
|Feb 12
|Marla
|10
|TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Bea...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC