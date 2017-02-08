Valentinea s Day events already cruisina for whole weekend

Tim Koch, the Carolina Master Chorale's longtime music director and conductor, will lead four "All You Need Is Love" Valentine's concerts - 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church in North Myrtle Beach; 3 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church in Litchfield Beach; 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Presbyterian Church,west of Surfside Beach; and 4 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-444-5774 or www.carolinamasterchorale.com.

