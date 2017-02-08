Valentinea s Day events already cruisina for whole weekend
Tim Koch, the Carolina Master Chorale's longtime music director and conductor, will lead four "All You Need Is Love" Valentine's concerts - 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church in North Myrtle Beach; 3 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church in Litchfield Beach; 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Presbyterian Church,west of Surfside Beach; and 4 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-444-5774 or www.carolinamasterchorale.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musician
|1 hr
|larrydale
|1
|Lead or backup singer. Rhythm guitar. Good harm...
|1 hr
|larrydale
|1
|lead singer looking for a god band
|21 hr
|steel horse
|1
|Jobs
|Feb 6
|Fact
|1
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Free Man
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|2
|trying to find someone?
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC