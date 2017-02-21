Two new schools not going to be ready for opening day
Construction on Ten Oaks Middle School in Carolina Forest is continuing. The five new schools which are being built by First Floor Energy Positive will all be delayed, with two of the schools not expected to be completed in time for the upcoming school year.
