TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Beach airport new
There are 1 comment on the KRNV-TV Reno story from 16 hrs ago, titled TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Beach airport new.
Authorities in South Carolina believe an 80-year-old woman had no idea until she went through airport security that the walking cane she was attempting to take on an airplane contained a hidden sword. News outlets report that Transportation Security Administration regional spokesman Mark Howell recounted the incident Thursday at Myrtle Beach International Airport as part of an effort to highlight examples of dangerous items recently carried by passengers departing the airport.
#1 13 hrs ago
The sword cane thing is really incongruent because her stripper name was _Sugar_ Cane back in the day.
