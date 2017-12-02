There are on the KRNV-TV Reno story from 16 hrs ago, titled TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Beach airport new. In it, KRNV-TV Reno reports that:

Authorities in South Carolina believe an 80-year-old woman had no idea until she went through airport security that the walking cane she was attempting to take on an airplane contained a hidden sword. News outlets report that Transportation Security Administration regional spokesman Mark Howell recounted the incident Thursday at Myrtle Beach International Airport as part of an effort to highlight examples of dangerous items recently carried by passengers departing the airport.

