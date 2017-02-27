Trent Phillips, Skylar Thompson win Dustin Johnson Junior Championship
Trent Phillips fired 1-under 71 Sunday at TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet, S.C. to boost a one-shot lead to a six-shot victory. Phillips, of Inman, S.C., finished the week 5 under, with Teddy Tetak finishing second at 1 over.
