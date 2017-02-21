Traffic Alert: Exit ramp closed on S.C. 31 near Robert Edge Parkway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC The right exit ramp on S.C. 31 North is closed due to a traffic crash Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangstalked
|Thu
|Observer
|1
|Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Seal52
|16
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 18
|zeke
|27
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Feb 15
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Laurieschoifet
|6
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC