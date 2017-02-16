Tornado hits Conway Wednesday
A rare February tornado with wind speeds over 100 mph tore through five miles of back-country roads here Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed after surveying the damage. A possible tornado struck a five-mile area near Conway and Loris Wednesday afternoon damaging homes, knocking down trees, blocking roads and ripping up power lines leaving more than 1,000 residents without electricity.
