Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 7

Hobcaw Barony, spanning 16,000 acres on U.S. 17, between DeBourdieu Colony and Georgetown, has two special programs this week. Reservations required at 843-546-4623, and more details at hobcawbarony.org : "Plantation Sportsmen Series: Arcadia Plantation," 6-9 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.
