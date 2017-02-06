Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 7

Hobcaw Barony, spanning 16,000 acres on U.S. 17, between DeBourdieu Colony and Georgetown, has two special programs this week. Reservations required at 843-546-4623, and more details at hobcawbarony.org : "Plantation Sportsmen Series: Arcadia Plantation," 6-9 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.