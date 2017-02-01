Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 3

This photo shows a poster for the movie "Samba," opening the final weekend of the Friends of Waccamaw Library and Institut Francais 13th annual French Film Festival, at Georgetown County Library's Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. "Samba" plays at 7 p.m. Friday; then on Saturday: "Les Saisons " at 2 p.m., and "Medicin de Campagne " 7 p.m. Each is $3.

