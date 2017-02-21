Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 26
Groove with dance tunes in Theatre of the Republic's "Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical," 3 p.m. Sundays through March 5, and 7:30 p.m. March 1-4, at the Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway.
