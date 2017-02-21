Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 25
For the 10th time, Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditoriums will celebrate World Sword Swallower's Day, on Saturday, and they include the Ripley's site in its block of attractions at 901-915 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Gather outside the Odditorium at 2 p.m., for a free presentation headlined by Haley Hall, an 18-year-old whom Ripley's records state was the youngest sword swallower in the world when she downed her first sword at age 15. A grand finale is slated for 2:25 p.m. Details at 843-448-2331 or www.ripleys.com/myrtlebeach.
