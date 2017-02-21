Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 23
Two-time space traveler Christopher Cassidy will discuss the life and accomplishments of fellow astronaut Ron McNair during a Black History Month symposium, "In The Spirit of Ron McNair," at 11 a.m. Thursday at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Free admission and parking for this event.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13)
|3 hr
|Seal52
|16
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 18
|zeke
|27
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Feb 15
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 12
|Marla
|3
