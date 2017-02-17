Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 21
This photo shows "Redemption," by Thomas Davis, part of the Winter Art Show through May 1 at Collectors Cafe & Art Gallery, 7740 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, open noon-midnight Mondays-Saturdays. Details at 843-449-9370 at collectorscafeandgallery.com.
