Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 19
Harpeth Rising is the next guest act in the "Listen Up Brunswick County" series, benefiting the New Hope Clinic, 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the event center at Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. . Details at 860-485-3354 or www.listenupbrunswickcounty.com.
